August 4, 2021

Sir,

Most of the major roads in Mysuru have well-laid central medians. But unfortunately in many of these roads,  the central median extends beyond the zebra crossing at the traffic signal points, causing inconvenience to the pedestrians (see pic). 

The height of the median is generally about nine to ten inches and it may be difficult for some pedestrians to manoeuvre the median, especially for the senior citizens.

The authorities concerned should ensure that central medians do not extend up to the  zebra crossing point and cause inconvenience to pedestrians.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 27.7.2021

