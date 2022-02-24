8 killed, 9 injured as Russia shells Ukraine

February 24, 2022

Ukrainian President declares martial law

India works out massive evacuation plan

Kiev (Kyiv): Ukraine said that at least eight people were killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling. The casualties are the latest in a series of fast-paced developments that began when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday.

Following this, explosions were reported in several areas of Ukraine and air sirens went off in Kiev, indicating that the capital city is under attack. Shortly afterwards, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukraine’s air bases and military infrastructure has been neutralised. Russian-backed separatists claimed control of two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared martial law and the Ukrainian Foreign Minister vowed to defeat Russia. Putin said clashes between Russian & Ukrainian are “inevitable”. Putin even called on Ukrainian service members to “lay down their arms and go home”. He said special military action was “aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine”.

India evacuation plan

Meanwhile, India is looking for alternative routes to evacuate its citizens living in Ukraine after the east European nation closed its airspace following a Russian invasion. An Air India flight going to Ukraine turned back for Delhi this morning. Flight trackers on the internet show no commercial aircraft in Ukrainian airspace as of now. Sources said high-level meetings are going on at Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), to work out contingency plans & find alternate evacuation routes for thousands of Indian citizens living in Ukraine.

More Russian-speaking officials have been sent to India’s embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine, sources in the MEA have said. The Indian embassy has also issued a set of guidelines to students and others who live in the country. The Indian embassy warned that citizens “travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries.”

“The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, and accommodations or in transit,” said the Indian embassy.