December 28, 2022

Baduvanda Devaiah (57), a coffee planter and a resident of Lakshmipuram, passed away at a private hospital in city last night. Son of late Somaiah and a native of Maldare in Siddapura of Kodagu, he leaves behind his wife Baduvanda Smitha Devaiah (Advocate), daughters Ponissha and Tanumayyee, family members and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Maldare in Kodagu this afternoon.