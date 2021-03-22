Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde visits Mysuru

March 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Justice of India (CJI) S.A. Bobde was in Mysuru on a 2-day private visit with his family members on Mar. 20 and 21.

Justice Bobde, who arrived at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli on Saturday morning, visited Chamarajanagar by road. The CJI offered puja at Haralukote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Ramasamudra and later called on the much sought-after Purohit Vijay Kumar at his residence near Forest Nursery in the town before travelling to Mysuru via Nanjangud. Police provided zero traffic to the CJI during his to and fro road travel.

The CJI also visited Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Saturday at around 9 pm.

CJI Bobde being felicitated with Mysuru Peta, Shawl and an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari by Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji during the VVIP’s visit to the Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Saturday evening.

After staying overnight in city at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on Saturday, the CJI visited Mysuru Zoo yesterday amidst tight security.

The CJI, who is given Z Plus security cover, arrived at the Zoo Gate at 11.20 am. He was closely guarded by gun-totting Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the local Police.

After going around the Zoo, the CJI visited Chamundi Hill temple at 12.10 pm. Before leaving Mysuru he visited Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud-Ooty Road. During his three-hour stay at the Ashram, he spent nearly one-and-a-half-hour at the ‘Shuka Vana’ (Parrot Park) in the sprawling Sri Ganapathy Ashram premises and had lunch.

Profile: Born on April 24, 1956, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India on Nov.18, 2019, succeeding CJI Ranjan Gogoi after his retirement.

Justice Bobde, who was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 12, 2013, is due to retire on April 23, 2021.

Justice Bobde comes from a Nagpur-based family. His great-grandfather Ramachandra Pant Bobde, a Deshastha Rigvedi Brahmin, was a noted lawyer in Chandrapur (erstwhile Chanda) between 1880 and 1900. The family later moved to Nagpur. His grandfather Shrinivas Ramachandra Bobde was also a lawyer. Justice Bobde’s father Arvind Shrinivas Bobde was Advocate-General of Maharashtra in 1980 and 1985. His elder brother late Vinod Arvind Bobde was a Senior Supreme Court lawyer and a Constitutional expert.

Justice Bobde is an avid nature lover, photographer, music lover, biker and is a vintage automobile aficionado. He also loves old artefacts.

Tight security cover was provided to CJI S.A. Bobde during his visit to Mysuru Zoo on Sunday morning.

Next CJI

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is learnt to have written to CJI Bobde on Friday, asking him to recommend the name of the next CJI, as is the practice under the Memorandum of Procedure for Appointment of Chief Justice of India.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure governing the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, “appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most Judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office.”

Under this process, after receipt of the recommendation of the CJI, the Law Minister puts it before the Prime Minister who advises the President in the matter of appointment. Justice N.V. Ramana is the senior-most Judge in the Top Court after Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde.