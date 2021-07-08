City snake catcher rescues King Cobra in Kodagu

July 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Young snake rescuer Surya Keerthi, son of city’s well known snake rescuer and wildlife conservationist Snake Shyam, has rescued a 13-feet long King Cobra from a coffee estate at Moornad in Kodagu yesterday.

Surya, speaking to SOM this morning, said that a video where a King Cobra was rescued, but not handled in a proper manner had gone viral on social media recently and he (Surya Keerthi) had received numerous phone calls to educate others about safe rescue and handling methods of King Cobra.

He further said that following requests, he had informed fellow rescuer Prajwal in Kodagu, to inform him if there was any call to rescue King Cobra and received the call from Prajwal yesterday following which he rushed to Moornad in Kodagu.

After reaching the spot, he found the King Cobra coiled up inside a discarded tyre at a house in the coffee estate and rescued the snake without harming it yesterday evening. He said that the King Cobra was released in its natural habitat in Bhagamandala Forest Range last night. Surya Keerthi can be reached on Mob: 70220-42028.