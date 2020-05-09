Committed to End Excel Plant Stench: MP

May 9, 2020

Mountains of legacy waste accumulated for 30 years to make way for greener pastures

Project in tender stage; to be accomplished under PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission

Mysore/Mysuru: Bringing some good news to over 50,000 residents living around the Solid Waste Management Unit (Excel Plant) at Sewage Farm premises in Vidyaranyapuram who are suffering from the foul smell emanating from more than two lakh tonnes of legacy waste piled up at the unit, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has stated that the Karnataka Government was committed to clear the waste from the place at any cost.

Interacting with reporters at Suttur Mutt yesterday where Simha was questioned about a reported argument that took place between him and Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas over Excel Plant issue at a meeting chaired by Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj (Byrathi Basavaraj) and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on May 7, the MP clarified that it was not an argument but a a healthy discussion on the plight faced by the residents due to unbearable stench.

Life in the surroundings of Excel Solid Waste Management Plant has become nightmarish for thousands of residents with unbearable stench emanating out of the plant 24×7 and 365 days. Residents of Vidyaranyapuram, Kanakagiri, J.P. Nagar, Gundu Rao Nagar and Vishweshwaranagar have been in vain demanding the relocation of the plant for years.

Untold misery to people

“The areas within a radius of 5 km from the Plant that have schools, apartment housing complexes and commercial areas are badly affected and it risked the health of thousands of people. Residents cannot even open windows of their houses due to the foul smell. Locals suffer from nausea, headache and sleepless nights. Many people have fainted as they could not bear the smell,” Pratap Simha said.

The Excel Treatment Plant was set up under JnNURM Project in 1996. Nearly 500 tonnes of solid waste is treated at the Sewage Farm to produce compost. However, lakhs of tonnes of garbage go untreated, given that the city produces nearly 450-500 tonnes of waste daily. Residents say that the animal carcass and other waste from slaughterhouses were dumped directly into the plant, leading to unbearable stench.

Zigma expertise

“This waste has been accumulated here since the past 30 years and many Ministers and elected representatives have been unable to solve the problem despite many assurances. Soon after last Dasara, at my insistence, the then District Minister V. Somanna expressed willingness to get the garbage cleared. I personally took interest and identified Zigma Global Environ Solutions, a private solid waste management services company that carried out bio-mining of 8 lakh tonnes of legacy waste spread across 50 acres in Nagpur,” Simha explained.

“The bio-mining procedure involves segregation of waste into organic and inorganic. While organic waste, which can be decomposed, is used as an earth fill, the other is used for purposes such as fuel for cement factories. Zigma has done such work in Indore, Vadodara, Nagpur, Noida, Tiruchirappalli, Chidambaram and a few more places. It is a tried, tested and trusted method,” he said.

MCC sources added that over 25 acres of Government land can be reclaimed after the legacy waste is cleared from the waste treatment plant.

Tour to Nagpur

Somanna then took all the elected representatives into confidence and sent a team of Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, the then Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, MCC Gurudatta Hegde, Chairperson of MCC Standing Committee on Health and the civic body’s Health Officer to Nagpur and the team submitted a report, Simha revealed. He added that Zigma representatives too had visited the waste plant to assess the situation and had submitted an assessment report.

Based on the report, the Urban Development Ministry assessed Zigma and its capacities and approved the project. “Minister Somanna took keen interest to get rid of the problem and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was made and approved. Now the project is in tender stage and instead of a single tender, the Urban Development Ministry has divided it into three parts – bio-remediation, transportation and disposal,” the MP explained.

Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission

“Now since Byrathi Basavaraj is the Urban Development Minister and Somashekar is the Mysuru District Minister, I requested Basavaraj that instead of splitting the tender, it can be made a single tender so that there will be global participation with much more efficiency and accountability. Basavaraj has promised Mysureans that he will look into it and make way for tenders,” he said.

The MP added that as all the process has been completed and the project is in the tender stage, it makes no sense to start the project all over again. “Those who are opposing the project have sat quiet for 25 years and we will have to work in public interest. I cannot comment on people who are creating confusion. Let any company come forward to handle the waste,” he said.

To a question, Pratap Simha said that under the leadership of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the legacy waste mountain will be cleared. “People have elected us and they have reposed trust in us. We are determined to clear waste and it is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission,” he added.