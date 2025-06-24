Crash barriers constructed along 35-km stretch of VC Canal: DC

June 24, 2025

Mandya: In a bid to avoid accidents and deaths, various Departments have constructed crash barriers along 35-km stretch of Visvesvaraya Canal, said Mandya DC Dr. Kumara.

Presiding over a review meeting to discuss on preventing accidents near VC Canal yesterday, Dr. Kumara said, about 15 people had died in various accidents over the past two years following which a technical team has been formed and a proposal has been submitted to State Government for the release of Rs. 20 crore.

“While the canal spans about 540 kms, it is difficult to install barriers to the entire stretch. Hence, Public Works Department (PWD) has identified accident-prone areas and constructed crash barriers for 20-km stretch while Irrigation Department has constructed barriers for 13-km and another 2-km by others,” he said.

Dr. Kumara mentioned that taking up works as a precautionary measure would be better instead of acting after the accidents are reported. He also sought report from PWD, CNNL and Hemavathi Canal Division regarding the implementation of previous suggestions including construction of scientific road humps and rumble strip, installation of sign board at various points apart from constructing crash barriers.

Dr. Kumara also informed the officials to write a letter to the CNNL Managing Director to allocate funds for preventing accidents since major portion of the roads fell under their jurisdiction.

Additional Superintendent of Police C.E. Thimmaiah, PWD Executive Engineer Harsha, Regional Transport Officer Hemavathi, Minor Irrigation Department Executive Engineer Shankar and others were present.