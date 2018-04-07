Don’t contest from Chamundeshwari, State Intelligence warns Chief Minister

Mysuru: The State Intelligence Branch has reportedly recommended Chief Minister Siddharamaiah not to contest from Chamundeshwari as it is not a viable option due to the concentration of Vokkaliga population there. Instead, it has recommended the CM to contest from Varuna constituency.

As per the directives of the CM, the Political Desk of the State Intelligence Bureau had carried out a review of Assembly constituencies and has submitted a report (the copy of which is available with Star of Mysore).

The report has been submitted on Apr. 5, and has been sent to the CM’s office and the office of the Home Minister, duly signed by Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence). The report is being widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms and even some television channels have aired the report this morning.

The report says, “The constituency of Chamundeshwari in Mysore district is not a viable option, as there is a strong caste-based mobilisation of the Vokkaliga community being carried out by G.T. Devegowda and other local leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) Party.” It further says, “As requested, our recommendation for alternative options are as under: Varuna (Mysore), Basavakalyan (Bidar), Gangavati (Koppal) or Shanthinagar (Bengaluru).”