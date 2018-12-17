Hanur Temple Tragedy: Police, Intelligence suspect Seers, Priests

Death toll rises to 14; forensic reports confirm the heavy presence of pesticide in prasadam

Bengaluru/ Mysuru: The initial Police and Intelligence investigations into the incident of poisoning at Maramma Temple at Hanur Taluk in Chamarajanagar District has pointed the accusing fingers at two seers of a Mutt in Chamarajanagar and two priests of the Maramma Temple.

The seers and the priests were vying with each other to take over the management of the Temple whose revenues and offerings have seen an upper growth over the last several years. Government sources told Star of Mysore that a report in this regard will be tabled at the ongoing Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly at Belagavi today evening.

Intelligence and Police reports prima facie suggest that it was a well-planned sabotage by the seers and the priests who have been at loggerheads over the Temple revenue and management control.

They conspired to eliminate the rival group and unfortunately, the devotees were caught in the crossfire, said the reports.

The issue will come up for discussion today evening and Deputy Chief Minster Dr. G. Parameshwara, who also holds the Home portfolio and Health Minister Shivananda Patil are expected to make a statement in this regard.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the tragedy rose to 14 this morning with the death of Mailybai who died at the JSS Hospital. Till yesterday, the number of dead stood at 13. One more patient Meese Madaiah who is in a critical state at K.R. Hospital was shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital for advanced treatment this morning.

Pesticide content

Reports that have been obtained from Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru and the local Forensic Department of the Police in Mysuru have confirmed that pesticides were mixed in the prasadam that was distributed to the devotees on Friday. The Police had sent the samples to the laboratories and the reports were obtained last night. ‘

District Minister G.T. Devegowda who visited the hospitals where the victims are being treated this morning and Southern Range IGP K.V. Sharathchandra said that the laboratories have confirmed the heavy presence of Organo Prosperous and Mono Crotopas in the food samples that were sent for testing.

Nervous breakdown

According to Dr. Guruswamy, Medical Superintendent of JSS Hospital, Organo Prosperous and Mono Crotopas cripples the nervous system that will ultimately lead to death. “The pesticides will also result in multiple organ failure. Usually one organ fails in the human body due to the pesticides and this results in a series of organ failures,” he said.

Both Organo Prosperous and Mono Crotopas are so dangerous that the toxic content directly deposits in body fat and as the fat releases the pesticide content into the blood, the condition of the patient worsens. “It will take at least 15 days for the body to be stable and completely come out of the immediate harmful effects,” he said and added that the after effects of Organo Prosperous and Mono Crotopas will be felt by the victims for a long time.

As on this morning, there were 14 deaths and 101 patients have been admitted to different hospitals in city. Of them, 24 patients are on ventilator support and 45 are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU). The remaining 56 are being taken care of at various wards.

Govt. permission must for distribution of prasadam

The State Muzrai Department has issued a Government Order that makes it mandatory for all temple managements to obtain government permission to distribute prasadam to devotees.

As per the order released this morning, local Revenue Department officials and Health Inspector must taste the prasadam after offering them to Gods and Goddesses before distributing the same to devotees in all Muzrai and other temples across the State. The Muzarai Department has also instructed the managements of the all temples to install CCTV cameras in the kitchen that is used to prepare prasadam for devotees. Temples must also seek permission from local administration officials before organising mass feeding, the order stated.

