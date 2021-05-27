Interest in occult booms during COVID times

May 27, 2021

Many bank on black magic to keep virus at bay instead of seeking medical help

Mysore/Mysuru: At a time when the whole world, country, State and city have been facing the Coronavirus crisis, there is evidence of black magic being performed with a belief that black magic or the occult would save the practitioners and their families and also people seeking relief from the jaws of death.

While interest in the occult during COVID-induced lockdown has increased as proven by many online discussions and posts on various social media platforms, in the ground level too we get evidences of black magic in street corners or even main roads where broken ash-gourd sprinkled with kumkum and vermillion are generally found.

Some even have gone a step ahead by tying footwear to their doors and to the trees in their compound to keep the virus at bay. Meander on any street of Mysuru, one can find lemon cut into half with kumkum sprinkled inside and also at a particular radius of the lemon pieces or one can find broken ash-gourd, small mud pots filled with weird stuff, eggs broken on the middle of the road, coconuts tied with black threads, etc.

Seeking remedy from quacks

These objects not only scare the onlooker but also make him think that evil time has indeed descended on earth. This belief forces him/her to approach quacks and black magicians seeking remedy. Shockingly, even educated and so called followers of rationalists fall prey to this practice. In case they fall ill, the first person they would seek a remedy is either a quack or black magician, not a doctor.

The COVID pandemic has thrown light on how quacks and black magic practitioners govern the lives of people and how this is costing dearly. They are working overtime suggesting ways and activities based on superstition to protect people from COVID while giving them a non-working alternative to healthcare system — this despite the fact that doctors are risking their own lives to save patients.

From placing slippers at doors to burning coconuts outside the house and to forming mustard oil circles around the houses to wearing neem and tulsi leaves and stem around the neck, several strange remedies are being suggested by the quacks.

An expensive affair

The services of black magic practitioners who perform what is called in local Kannada lingo ‘maata’, which is believed to ward off evils, are not cheap. People cough up anywhere between Rs.20,000 and Rs. 1.5 lakh and there are many cases of the gullible being cheated.

There is a strong network of people who cheat after promising instant solution or a ‘sure solution’ in 10 days. Some even promise full refund of money if the problem does not get solved within stipulated time. This promise of refund makes people to approach them and the fact of the matter is that the money never gets refunded. Rather more money is fleeced in the name of a definite solution.

Taking the online data into consideration, since March last year, more and more people have been talking about astrology and the occult online. Interestingly, these conversations that were negative before February 2020 suddenly became positive — full praises for the occult practices to ward off the evil. The same trend has continued this year too. Events like blood supermoon and penumbral lunar eclipse have only further fuelled the online discussion.