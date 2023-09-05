ISRO countdown voice Valarmathi passes away
ISRO countdown voice Valarmathi passes away

September 5, 2023

Chennai: Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Valarmathi, the iconic voice of rocket launch countdowns, died on Saturday, nearly two months after her last assignment — the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission launch. Valarmathi, 64, suffered a heart attack and died in Chennai, according to reports. Valarmathi, who was from Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur, was born on July 31, 1959. She went to Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School before graduating in engineering from Government College of Technology in Coimbatore.

Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) officials said she passed away at a private hospital on Saturday afternoon, the day ISRO launched Aditya-L1 to the Sun. She was part of SDSC’s range operations division and did countdowns for several satellite launches. Yesterday, a condolence meeting was held at SDSC. “The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams,” former ISRO Director Dr. P.V. Venkitakrishnan said.

