Kannada book-lover Syed Isak’s library: Authorities urged to perform guddali puja for Library on World Book Day

April 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysore: Following the library of Kannada book-lover Syed Isak at Rajivnagar 2nd Stage getting destroyed in fire in the wee hours of Apr. 9 and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the Department of Libraries deciding to rebuild the library at the same spot, Syed Isak has urged the authorities concerned to perform guddali puja for the construction of the library on Apr. 23 as the day is celebrated as ‘World Book Day.’

Speaking to SOM this morning, Syed said “if at all the library is being rebuilt, let the authorities perform guddali puja on ‘World Book Day’ on Apr. 23.” Pointing out that he has Rs. 2.80 lakh with him, given by District Minister S.T. Somashekar (Rs. 25,000), MP Pratap Simha (Rs. 50,000), a donor (Rs. 2 lakh) and another donor (Rs. 5,000), Syed said that he would do what the Government or the public says.

Rs. 29 lakh received through crowd funding being returned

Meanwhile, Fathaheen Misbah, a software engineer and a social worker, who had reportedly started an online fund raising campaign to help Syed rebuild his library, is now returning the donations to the donors.

Within a few days of Misbah starting the fund raising campaign online, donations began to pour in and in a few days Rs. 29 lakh was received.

But as the authorities had urged the public not to give donations to any individual or organisation, but deposit the money in the Bank account that was opened to receive donations, many donors began to demand Misbah to return their money and hence the software engineer has begun returning back the donations, it is learnt.