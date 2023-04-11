Kodagu ZP CEO, kin booked for dowry harassment

April 11, 2023

IAS officer’s doctor wife files complaint at Women’s Police Station, Bengaluru East Zone

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Akash Shankar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kodagu Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and three of his family members have been booked under the charge of dowry harassment at Women’s Police Station, Bengaluru East Zone.

This follows a complaint by Akash’s wife Dr. S. Vandana, a practicing doctor and daughter of a retired IPS officer. The other accused in the case are Akash’s father Shankar, aged 63 years and retired Railway employee, mother Chandrika, age 55 and brother Vikash Shankar, 29 years.

In her complaint, Dr. Vandana has stated that “We (Akash and Vandana) got engaged on Mar. 1, 2022 and got married same year on June 10. After the engagement date was fixed, Akash’s parents placed a demand for either a Toyota Fortuner or Land Rover Discovery Sports car. But my father bought Audi Q7 car worth Rs. 1.05 crore to him (Akash). Later, their family members demanded a diamond watch and we bought a Rado watch worth Rs. 1.29 lakh. For marriage, we gave Rs. 10 lakh for Akash’s suit alone.”

“The gifts I received — 200 grams of Gold ornaments, one kg silver articles and Rs. five lakh cash — were also given to Akash’s mother on demand,” Vandana has alleged further.

Despite taking all these as dowry, Akash was allegedly making fun of his wife saying ‘Being an IAS Officer, I would have got luxury vehicles, assets in Bengaluru and Rs. 100 crore as dowry.’

That apart, Akash is accused of being in constant touch with his batchmate, a woman IAS Officer, on video call and audio call. When Vandana raised objection, she had to allegedly face harassment from the whole of her husband’s family members.

The accused were also demanding Vandana to buy a house for them in Bengaluru. Apart from physical assault, she was allegedly being abused. One day, Akash pushed her out of his official residence at Madikeri town.

When Vandana’s family members, including her retired IPS Officer father and other members of the family took her to their in-laws residing at Shyadanahalli in Mysuru, to broker the truce, on Mar. 5, 2023, they abused them, before sending them out of the house, according to the complaint.

The Women’s Police, who have registered the case, are investigating.