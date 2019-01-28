Marriage against parents’ wishes: Mandya couple under threat of attack



Mandya: A couple from Mandya, who had married against the wishes of their parents, have now sought Police protection. They have alleged that they face a threat to life from the elders as they opposed their nine-year affair.

In their complaint to the Police, Niranjan Gowda, son of Krishnegowda and Chandushree, daughter of Nagaraju of Halahalli have stated that they were blood relatives and were in a relationship since the last nine years. Chandushree is an M.Tech graduate and both of them decided to inform their parents about their relationship and get married.

They claimed that as they were blood relatives, the parents opposed to the marriage and as such, they came to Mysuru on Jan.24 and got married.

As they had foreseen a threat, they lodged a complaint at Mahila Police Station at Lashkar Mohalla in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Chandushree’s father Nagaraju filed a Police complaint in Mandya that his daughter was missing.

Niranjan’s relatives have alleged that based on Nagaraju’s complaint, the Police have summoned Niranjan’s parents and were torturing them seeking whereabouts of their son.

Niranjan’s relatives have alleged that both Niranjan and Chandushree were planning to come to their house on Saturday (Jan.26) but returned from Srirangapatna as they feared that Nagaraju and his men would attack them on their way.

The relatives have sought Police protection to Niranjan and Chandushree.

