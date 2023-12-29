Mysuru, Hassan in race for Karnataka’s third IIT

December 29, 2023

Proposal made in 2015 by academicians and industrialists favouring Mysuru gains renewed momentum

Mysore/Mysuru: The initiative to position Mysuru as an optimal location for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has gained renewed momentum, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently presented a proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his submission to the Prime Minister, the CM highlighted Mysuru as the top choice for setting up the IIT, with Hassan being considered as the second preference. Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, who is also the current Holenarasipura MLA, has strongly advocated for the establishment of an IIT in Hassan and has already identified a substantial land area for this purpose.

Notably, if an IIT is established in either Mysuru or Hassan, it would mark the third IIT in Karnataka, following the ones established in Dharwad and Raichur. Sources suggest that PM Modi has responded positively to CM Siddaramaiah’s proposal that has mentioned that the State Government would extend all possible support including land and infrastructure for IIT.

Revanna has been steadfast in advocating for the establishment of IIT in Hassan, with an extensive 1,100 acres of land already earmarked for this purpose by KIADB during JD(S)-BJP regime in the State in 2007.

Previously, former PM H.D. Deve Gowda engaged with PM Modi, urging the setup of an IIT in the district. The acquired land for the institute is located near the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway, and the ongoing Bengaluru-Hassan railway project adds to its appeal. The connectivity and infrastructure make Hassan an ideal choice for the proposed IIT, he told the PM.

Mysuru Vs Hassan

The process of recommending the establishment of an IIT involves the State Government as it is the recommending authority and Revanna has been urging Siddaramaiah to endorse Hassan as the preferred location.

However, Siddaramaiah, with a preference for his home district of Mysuru, faced the challenge of balancing competing interests. In the past too, he yielded to public pressure by supporting the establishment of the Raichur IIT instead of bringing the premier institute to his hometown.

Due to Revanna’s persistent appeals, Siddaramaiah eventually wrote to the Prime Minister, requesting the establishment of an IIT in South Karnataka. In the letter, Mysuru was cited as the primary preference, with Hassan listed as the secondary choice.

To lay the groundwork for this proposal, Revanna held discussions with Siddaramaiah on Dec. 20, 2023, in New Delhi. In a related development, on Dec. 21, former PM Deve Gowda, Revanna and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy met Modi in Delhi to reiterate their demand for an IIT in Hassan. During this meeting, Siddaramaiah’s letter, along with the State Government’s proposal for the third IIT, was submitted to Modi, who reportedly responded positively, according to sources.

Academicians and industrialists in favour

Efforts to position Mysuru as the preferred location for an IIT have a history dating back to 2015. Initially proposed in that year, the idea garnered support from academics and the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) as they advocated for establishing this prestigious institute in Mysuru.

During the CM’s first term, the MCCI, emphasising merit as the primary criterion, wrote a letter endorsing the necessity of an IIT in Mysuru. According to the MCCI, the presence of an IIT would significantly impact the overall trade and industrial development in the region.

Highlighting the considerable contribution of Mysureans to the nation’s pool of IITians, technologists and scientists, the MCCI underscored the potential benefits. Besides fostering better interactions between industry and institutions, the establishment of an IIT in Mysuru could catalyse entrepreneurial talent among the younger generation, thereby restoring Mysuru’s status as a premier educational hub.

The city’s appeal for hosting an IIT is further supported by its expansive developed industrial area, second only to Bengaluru. Eminent educationists also endorsed Mysuru as an ideal location due to factors such as ready availability of land, favourable weather, educational /career opportunities for families of IIT staff and excellent connectivity.

‘IIT must be established in the Old Mysore region’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded positively to the demand for establishing another IIT in Karnataka. The demand for an IIT in Hassan has been active since 2016. However, due to consistent demand for establishing an IIT in Mysuru and being his home district, Siddaramaiah has prioritised Mysuru for this initiative. Our primary focus is not on establishing an IIT in Hassan or Mysuru. Instead, we strongly advocate for the establishment of the IIT in the Old Mysore region, though we are amenable to it being established in Mysuru. Considering the entirety and significance of this region, we firmly believe that an IIT must be established in the Old Mysore region. In the event that the IIT is allotted to Hassan, we have already reserved 1,100 acres of land for it, eliminating the need to search for additional land.” —H.D. Revanna, Holenarasipura MLA and former Minister