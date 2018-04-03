Siddharamaiah suffers minor head injury

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah suffered a minor head injury when the plastic chair he was seated in, at a lunch gathering organised at a party leader’s house, collapsed in Mavinahalli. He, however, made a quick recovery and restarted the campaign.

The CM during his fifth day of campaigning in Chamundeshwari from Daripura, Baradanapura, took a break for lunch at Mavinahalli in the house of Congress leader Ramegowda. He, along with former MLA Sathyanarayan and advocate friend Mavinahalli Siddegowda, were seated together for lunch.

Suddenly, they heard a thud and found Siddharamaiah collapse because the chair had given way. The back of CM’s head hit the wooden showcase. Luckily, none of the broken pieces of the chair had cut him. The security personnel rushed in to help. The party men, who were in shock for a moment, were reduced to tears. CM’s son Dr. Yathindra, who is also doctor by profession, tried helping Siddharamaiah with a gentle head massage and found that there was a small bleeding cut on the leader’s head. Though his friends advised the CM to get either an X-Ray or a CT scan of his head, Siddharamaiah soon recovered and restarted his campaign.

Sources later said that the CM had visited Apollo Hospital in Mysuru and got a scanning done. The doctors told him that there was a minor wound on his head. Siddharamaiah later left to Bengaluru by flight from Mysore Airport. He will join Rahul Gandhi on a five-day visit to Karnataka from today.