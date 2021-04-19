Two drown at Mellalli Falls
April 19, 2021

Madikeri: Two persons, including a 20-year-old girl, who were part of a six-member group, who had come for a picnic to Mellalli Falls near Somwarpet on Sunday morning, have drowned in the falls.

The deceased are Shashikumar (32), son of Ramu, who is working at a private company in Bengaluru. Shashikumar had got married a year aback. The deceased girl is Divya, daughter of Unnikrishna Kamakshi, who is working at a Super Market at Suntikoppa. Shashikumar and Divya are said to be relatives and following holiday, Shashikumar had come to Suntikoppa.

On Sunday morning, Shashikumar and Divya, along with four others went to Mellalli Falls and when Divya went to the falls to wash her hands, she reportedly slipped and fell into the water and Shashikumar, who rushed to her help, also got drowned. 

Expert divers and swimmers were pressed into service and the bodies were fished out in the presence of Suntikoppa Police, who have registered a case.

Locals said that despite a warning board warning tourists not to go into water, most tourists ignore the warning resulting in many youths getting drowned.

