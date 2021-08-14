Wit, Humour and Debate

August 14, 2021

On Wednesday, many witnessed ugly scenes in the Parliament as the Opposition members pushed and shoved marshals, tore papers, screamed and entered the Well of the House. Parliament sessions are where common sense, intellect, fact, wit and humour are deployed by leaders to prove their point, force a debate and change the opposing point of view.

Now all that we see is a bunch of people sitting around in a semi-circle screaming, like disinterested toddlers in a kindergarten classroom with short attention spans, poor comprehension and prone to screaming and kicking at the mildest slight.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Modi in 2014, speaking at the ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian Awards’ ceremony, observed, “Humour and wit are gradually fading away from Parliamentary proceedings as members are apprehensive as to what colour the 24×7 media would give to even one proverb they utter.” Ok, but the PM has to wonder, can any politician today take a joke? Don’t their bloated egos come in the way? So much so that they can’t even handle cartoons.

It is not the 24×7 media that is preventing politicians from having wit or humour, it is the lack of intellect and an abundance of ego that prevents them from being witty or humorous.

Many may remember how the Congress boycotted Parliament after PM Modi used an analogy to say that Dr. Manmohan Singh was not corrupt but his Government was. To express this, he had said, “Dr. Sahab is the only person who knows the art of bathing in a bathroom with a raincoat on.” This was enough for Congress to boycott work!

Compare this to Nehru. Socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia once told the House that Nehru wasn’t an aristocrat like he was made out to be and added saying, “I can prove that the Prime Minister’s grandfather was a ‘chaprasi’ in the Mughal court.” Back then, the Congress Party did not think of boycotting the Parliament. Instead their leader, Nehru, simply smiled and replied, “I am glad the honourable member has at last accepted what I have been trying to tell him for so many years. That I am a man of the people.”

One of my favourite barbs in the Parliament is when the then Finance Minister T.T. Krishnamachari described Feroze Gandhi as Nehru’s “lapdog.” Feroze Gandhi replied that since Krishnamachari considered himself a pillar of the nation, he would do to him what a dog usually does to a pillar.

Speaking of dogs, once Piloo Mody, an MP from Swatantra Party and brother of Russi Mody, who was the Chairman of TATA Steel, got irritated with Congress MP J.C. Jain who kept interrupting him as he addressed the House. Finally, a frustrated Mody screamed, “Stop Barking.” J.C. Jain immediately complained to the chair saying, “Sir, he is calling me a dog, it’s unparliamentary.” Piloo Mody apologised and said, “Ok then, stop Braying.” Surprisingly, Jain did not object, and it stayed on record!

Many members back then did not have an ego like today’s politicians and they even indulged in “self-deprecating humour” to make a point. An example being, when the 1962 war with China was being discussed in the Parliament and Nehru was being taken to task for losing Aksai Chin, he tried to underplay the importance of this area by saying that it was place where “not a blade of grass grows.” To this, his own party man, Congress MP Mahavir Tyagi, stood up, pointed at his own bald head and asked, “Not a hair grows on my head. Does it mean it should be cut off and given to China too?”

Those were the days when party leaders were not men with fragile egos, they were men with strong intellect who understood wit and got the bigger point being made.

Sometimes a witty reply can make the point and change decisions, like it happened in the case of C. Rajagopalachari who served as Home Affairs Minister.

While discussing a matter of foreign policy, Rajaji, as he was fondly called, disagreed with a proposal made by Nehru and put forth his own proposal which he felt was better. To this, Nehru said, “You see Rajaji, the majority is with me.” To which Rajaji replied, “Yes, Jawaharlal, the majority is with you, but the logic is with me.” Nehru agreed and accepted Rajaji’s proposal!

Former President K.R. Narayanan once said a Legislature ought to be an exciting place reverberating with debates and arguments and scintillating with wit and humour. In fact, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites have got a section called “Humour & Wit, Poetry & Couplets” ! Also there is a Secretary General who is in-charge of publishing a special book filled with couplets, poems and moments of wit and humour that occurs in the Parliament! Sadly there are just 3 incidents of humour recorded in the past three years!

Without humour, wit and intellect there can be no debate or discussion in a political space, because if you have wit and humour then ego will stay at the door and discussion will come to the fore. You will make space for the “other view.”

Today where is the debate, where is the intellect to grasp the bigger picture? For now, yes, the Lok Sabha may have a section for ‘Wit & Humour, Poetry & Couplets’”, it may even have a General Secretary sitting in Room 131-B of Parliament House recording them. But going by what he has recorded in recent times, all that we can say is instead of a “humour secretary” the Parliament needs a Parliamentary etiquette coach so that our leaders develop wit, humour and the ability to debate and discuss issues instead of pushing marshals and shoving Bills down our throats.

