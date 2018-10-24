72nd anniversary of Mysore Chalo
News

72nd anniversary of Mysore Chalo

Mysuru:  Marking the 72nd year of Mysore Chalo Movement, Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters Association had organised a function at Freedom Fighters Memorial Hall in Subbarayanakere, here this morning.

Association President Dr. M.G. Krishnamurthy and University of Mysore’s Institute of Gandhian Studies Director M.S. Shekar garlanded the bust of Gandhiji near the Memorial Hall and later hoisted the National Flag.

The members of the Association and others took out a procession on Chamaraja Double Road up to Ramaswamy Circle where the Ramaswamy Memorial plaque was garlanded and the procession returned to the Freedom Fighters Memorial Hall where the stage function was held later.

Dr. Krishnamurthy narrated the essence of Mysore Chalo Movement. Association office-bearers Ashwathnarayan, Venkatachalaiah, Rangashetty, Puttanna, Revanna, Lingaiah and others were present at the programme.  

October 24, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching