72nd anniversary of Mysore Chalo

Mysuru: Marking the 72nd year of Mysore Chalo Movement, Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters Association had organised a function at Freedom Fighters Memorial Hall in Subbarayanakere, here this morning.

Association President Dr. M.G. Krishnamurthy and University of Mysore’s Institute of Gandhian Studies Director M.S. Shekar garlanded the bust of Gandhiji near the Memorial Hall and later hoisted the National Flag.

The members of the Association and others took out a procession on Chamaraja Double Road up to Ramaswamy Circle where the Ramaswamy Memorial plaque was garlanded and the procession returned to the Freedom Fighters Memorial Hall where the stage function was held later.

Dr. Krishnamurthy narrated the essence of Mysore Chalo Movement. Association office-bearers Ashwathnarayan, Venkatachalaiah, Rangashetty, Puttanna, Revanna, Lingaiah and others were present at the programme.