Rash driving by KSRTC bus drivers on Mysuru-Kodagu Road

July 5, 2023

Sir,

I am writing to bring attention to a serious issue concerning the rash driving habits of several KSRTC bus drivers, particularly those operating the red buses, on the Mysuru-Kodagu Road.

As a frequent commuter on this route, I have personally witnessed numerous instances of reckless driving, seemingly driven by a desire to adhere strictly to the schedule. These drivers often exceed speed limits, attempt dangerous overtaking manoeuvres on the two-lane highway, and create a sense of fear in two-wheeler riders.

Regrettably, I have found myself in situations where I had to hastily veer off the road to avoid head-on collisions with KSRTC buses, despite clearly observing oncoming traffic in the left lane.

The recent car-bus accident in Bilikere, resulting in the tragic loss of a Kodagu couple, serves as a stark reminder of the dire consequences that can arise from such reckless driving practices. To address this growing concern, I would like to suggest three measures that have proven effective elsewhere, as discussed in the news report published in SOM yesterday on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway:

1. Mandatory installation of speed governors on all KSRTC buses to limit their maximum speed and promote safer driving habits. 2. Strengthened driver training programmes focused on safety and responsible driving practices. 3. Increased presence of highway patrol officers who can actively monitor and penalise drivers engaged in rash and dangerous driving behaviours.

It is disheartening to witness the tarnishing of the reputable KSRTC brand by a few drivers who not only endanger the lives of other road users but also undermine the trust we place in our State’s premier transportation service.

– Rohit Biddappa, Mysuru, 5.7.2023

