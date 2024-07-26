Devotees throng Hill temple on third ‘Ashada Friday’

July 26, 2024

Mysuru: The third ‘Ashada Friday’ witnessed a large section of devotees visiting Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in city this morning.

Devotees from Mysuru and surrounding districts were seen arriving at the hill as early as 6 am to seek the blessings of presiding deity on an auspicious day.

Temple priests led by Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekara Dixit offered special pujas to the deity as early as 3 am before the temple doors were open to the devotees. Goddess Chamundeshwari was adorned as ‘Goddess Nagalakshmi’ on the occasion of Ashada Friday.

Devotees were seen standing in long queues for special darshanas of Rs. 50 and Rs. 300 and also for dharma darshana. Like previous occasions, few devotees were seen with recommendation letters from elected representatives including Ministers, MLAs and MPs to get special entrance into the temple.

Meanwhile, devotees who had taken a vow to climb hill steps, were seen applying ‘arishina- kumkuma’ to the steps.

Police had provided tight security atop the hill to prevent untoward incidents.

MLC Suraj Revanna, who was recently released on bail after being accused in a sexual assault, case, also visited Hill temple.

KSRTC had provided free bus services to the devotees from foot of Chamundi Hill as private vehicles were banned to the hill.

Vardhanti tomorrow

The Hill temple will also witness thousands of devotees tomorrow (July 27) for Goddess Chamundeshwari Vardanthi celebrations.

According to sources, the temple will be closed to devotees till 8 am and free buses from the foothill will not be available early in the morning as it is expected to resume from the time the temple doors are open to devotees.

Mysore Royal Family members including Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Trishika Kumari Wadiyar and Adyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar will be visiting the hill temple tomorrow to take part in the puja rituals.