Public trust erodes as MUDA ignores duties

July 26, 2024

Gross mismanagement leaves 86,000 site aspirants in a state of perpetual uncertainty

50:50 scheme launched in 2016; picked up pace in 2020 after COVID-19

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), originally established to ensure the planned development of Mysuru and provide housing for the common people, is now under intense scrutiny.

Once a beacon of hope for thousands aspiring to own a house or site in Mysuru, MUDA’s apparent abandonment of its primary duties and alleged involvement in large-scale corruption and irregularities have sparked widespread criticism and controversy, eroding public trust.

MUDA’s primary role was to issue notifications and allot plots of various sizes according to regulations, prioritising eligible applicants. This included providing essential infrastructure like wide roads, stormwater and underground drainage systems, drinking water, electricity connections, parks, open spaces, civic amenities and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

However, as Mysuru’s population and demand for housing surged, the Authority’s focus appeared to shift away from its foundational goals.

In addition, people from other cities like Bengaluru migrate regularly to Mysuru seeking its clean air and pleasant weather. Naturally, the demand for land is high and MUDA has done nothing to cater to the demand.

Controversial approvals

MUDA has been accused of neglecting its primary responsibilities by favouring residential layouts developed by real estate developers, individuals, housing co-operative societies and even alleged real estate mafias.

Instead of focusing on its primary duties, MUDA has been criticised for limiting its role to issuing approvals, such as Correct Dimension (CD) lists for plots, Completion Reports (CR) and No Objection Certificates (NOC) for land conversions.

Despite being equipped with a full team of engineers, planners, IAS-KAS Officers and other officials like Auditors, Land Acquisition Officers, Surveyors and Revenue Inspectors, who receive numerous benefits including free cars and residential quarters, MUDA has struggled to acquire land from farmers for its projects.

This failure has resulted in growing public distrust, with many questioning why farmers seem to prefer dealing with private developers over the Government body, MUDA.

A decade of inaction

A stark indicator of MUDA’s recent performance is the distribution of plots — or lack thereof. Since 2017, when 1,750 plots were distributed in the 219-acre R.T. Nagar Layout and 570 plots in the 87-acre Lalithadrinagar Layout, the Authority has failed to allot a single new plot in the past eight years. The 2017 task was accomplished by the efficient team of MUDA Chairman D. Dhruvakumar, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju and MUDA Secretary M.K. Savitha.

Since then, no site distribution activity has taken place in MUDA, despite growing demand. This inaction has left approximately 86,000 applicants waiting for plots, some for over 30 years, with many passing away before ever receiving allotments.

Additionally, over 45,000 people expressed interest in the Group Housing Scheme in a demand survey initiated by MUDA some time ago. However, this project has also failed to take off, despite MUDA identifying land for it.

Scandals and calls for dissolution

MUDA’s credibility has been further eroded by allegations of scandal, irregularities and corruption. A notable issue is the misuse of the 50:50 land acquisition scheme, which was intended to balance the interests of farmers and the Government.

Under the scheme, those who part with the land for a MUDA Layout will get 50 percent of the developed sites while the other 50 percent is retained by MUDA.

The 50:50 scheme was introduced when farmers and landowners of Ballahalli refused to part with their land for MUDA’s ambitious Ballahalli Layout development. However, the Ballahalli Layout itself did not materialise due to local politics. The scheme’s exploitation by certain officials and elected representatives for personal gain has been a major point of contention, even creating a ruckus in the State Assembly. In light of these issues, there are growing calls for a complete overhaul — or even dissolution — of MUDA. Critics argue that the organisation has failed in its fundamental duty to create and allot plots, leaving the city’s residents and site owners in a state of perpetual uncertainty.

A need for reform

The ongoing debate over MUDA’s future highlights the urgent need for reform and accountability within the Authority. As Mysuru continues to grow, the demand for transparent, efficient and fair housing development practices becomes ever more critical.

Whether MUDA can restore public trust and fulfil its original mission remains to be seen, but the pressure for change is mounting.