NH-275 Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway update: NHAI opens Thoobinakere exit point after four deaths

April 8, 2025

Mandya: A poorly thought-out decision by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to narrow an exit route near Thoobinakere in Mandya district has cost four lives and triggered widespread public outrage.

The move, aimed at curbing toll evasion on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway-275, allowed only cars and jeeps to pass through — a restriction that led to a horrific collision last Thursday.

A KSRTC Airavatha bus rammed into a car attempting to access the service road via the narrowed exit, killing four passengers from Bengaluru on the spot.

Only after this tragedy did officials act, hastily removing the metal gate and barricades that had blocked the route, thereby creating a wider passage.

Toll dodging crackdown goes wrong

To plug revenue losses, NHAI, acting on behalf of the toll-operating company, narrowed the exit to stop vehicles from using the service road near Thoobinakere on the way from Bengaluru to Mysuru and rejoining the highway past the Gananguru toll plaza in Srirangapatna. Trucks, lorries, cars and jeeps were commonly taking this route to avoid the Rs. 200 toll.

Adding to the chaos, the highway signboards were deliberately smeared with ink — creating further confusion and compromising driver safety. Locals have blamed this combination of mismanagement and negligence for the fatal crash.

Vehicles coming from Bengaluru had been exiting the highway at Thoobinakere and rejoining it after the toll plaza point. Similarly, those from Mysuru were using the same exit to avoid paying the toll before heading towards Pandavapura. Now, both these re-entry points have been barricaded, with personnel deployed to prevent unauthorised access.

Originally a wide and accessible exit, the Thoobinakere route was reduced to a narrow passage restricted by a metal gate, allowing only smaller vehicles. The gate has now been removed and the route reopened, but only after four lives were lost.

On the Bengaluru-bound route, vehicles bypass the Gananguru toll plaza to save money and enter Pandavapura through an open exit. However, motorists continue to use the service road to re-enter the highway without considering the potential risk of accidents.

Reckless toll evaders risking tragedies

Despite the fatal crash, reckless drivers continue to exploit the reopened service road. In a highly dangerous move, vehicles — ranging from cars to minibuses and lorries — are entering the service road and rejoining the highway in reverse direction, moving against oncoming traffic and creating gridlocks.

Even a minor misstep on this high-speed stretch could result in another fatal accident. Still, some motorists are willing to risk it all just to dodge a Rs. 200 toll.

The service road, designed for light local traffic, is now swamped with heavy vehicles. This has created massive congestion and prompted residents of Thoobinakere and nearby villages to stage protests, demanding that heavy vehicles be barred from the route. The closure of certain entry and exit points has also disrupted local travel, adding to the public’s frustration.

Toll continues, amenities don’t

At the heart of the public anger is this: Toll collection continues relentlessly, but basic infrastructure and amenities are lacking. Other than a rudimentary restroom built last year after public protests, the Gananguru toll plaza offers nothing — no rest areas, no baby care rooms, no emergency services.

Much of the service road itself remains unfinished. The road hasn’t been developed as per original plans, and in several stretches, construction has been abandoned halfway. In some cases, road widening hasn’t even utilised the full land acquired for it.

Holding officials accountable, Vikram Raje Urs, a relative of the four persons killed last Thursday, has filed an FIR at the Mandya Rural Police Station.

The complaint names both NHAI officials and the toll operating agency as secondary accused, charging them with negligence for narrowing the exit and failing to provide adequate signage — factors directly linked to the deadly crash.