Thunderstorm brings down many trees in city

May 30, 2026

Complaints pour in on MCC Helpline number; Abhaya personnel attend cases speedily

Mysore/Mysuru: The thunderstorm accompanied by heavy wind in the district last night, brought many trees down in various parts of the city and rural areas.

Barring the damage to public properties, fortunately no casualties were reported.

In Mysuru city alone, over 20 tree fall cases were reported, along with the clogging of Underground Drainage (UGD) lines, resulting in overflowing of sewage water, on the roads. The three Abhaya teams of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which was split into two, worked in two shifts and attended the complaints received on MCC helpline number, on priority. While 16 complaints were received last night, four more complaints were received this morning.

The branches of a huge tree at the corner of Government Tamil Higher Primary School, opposite RTO West office in Chamarajapuram, fell during the rain, while a part of a tree severed in the central part, due to the strike of lightning at Gayathripuram. At Janata Nagar, the branches of a coconut tree, which bent towards the electric cable, during the heavy wind, was removed by the Abhaya personnel, by reaching the top of the tree with the help of a crane.

A tree was cleared in the midnight hours on fifth cross, Siddartha Nagar, with the help of a tree cutting machine, under torchlight.

At Kuppegala and Sajjehundi in Mysuru taluk, two electric poles, belonging to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, were damaged, with one of the poles collapsing during the blow of heavy wind.

A huge tree that fell on the road at Gayathripuram.

Dasanuru in Nanjangud gets highest of 52.5 mm rains

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Dasanuru village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru, recorded maximum rainfall of 52.5 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am today (May 30).

Among the neighbouring districts, Chembu, Madikeri taluk in Kodagu, received 86.5 mm rains, followed by Bogadi in Nagamangala of Mandya – 66.5 mm, Handralu, Arsikere of Hassan – 53.5 mm and Ummathuru in Chamarajanagar – 43 mm rains.