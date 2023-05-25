Huge tree uproots in Collegiate Education Department premises

May 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge tree got uprooted in the Department of Collegiate Education premises on Mysuru-Hunsur Main Road here yesterday morning.

A part of the huge tree with big branches aged about over 80 years and standing more than 100 ft. tall in the Collegiate Education Department premises located behind the new building of the Post-Graduation Department of Maharani’s Arts College came crashing down due to weight of its branches.

The tree fell on the power line and its huge branch fell on the branch of another tree in the College premises bringing it down in the process.

As the tree fell at about 9.30 am yesterday, the staff of the Collegiate Education Department had not come. Many staff used to park their vehicles under this tree and even students used to sit under this tree. But the tree fell before the staff and students arrived, which prevented a major tragedy from taking place. CESC had cut off the power supply and the staff, who rushed to the spot, cleared the branches and took steps to resume power supply.