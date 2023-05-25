Government Schools in district to re-open from May 31

May 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: After over a month of summer holidays, all Government Schools in the district will re-open for the new academic year (2023-24) on May 31.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said that Government Schools have been asked to make preparations on May 29 for the re-opening. Head Masters have been directed to take precautionary measures in the backdrop of monsoon season, he added.

There are a total of 3,446 Government Schools in the district including 2,678 Primary Schools and 768 High Schools and all Schools have been issued instructions to make necessary preparations for re-opening.

The Education Department has set up teams for meeting any emergencies or exigencies during monsoon. Schools have been directed to ensure that children do not go near dilapidated buildings and to make proposals for declaring holiday for schools in case of heavy downpour.

Also School staff have been asked to form WhatsApp group for sharing information on emergencies, weather conditions etc.

Varuna Mitra Helpline 92433-45433

Schools have been asked to call Varuna Mitra Helpline 92433-45433 in case of help during natural disasters. Schools have been told to take measures for closing of any open drains, to alert CESC staff in case of any electric pole dangers, sagging electric wires etc., and to create awareness on Vector-borne diseases.

Meanwhile, many Private Unaided Schools in the city and district have already re-opened for the academic year 2023-24. While some Schools re-opened last week itself, several others re-opened on last Monday and a few others later this week, it is learnt.