NDRF team to Kodagu in June first week: DC

May 25, 2023

Madikeri: A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is set to arrive in Kodagu in the first week of June, said Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. B.C. Satish during a press briefing in Madikeri.

“Till now, the NDRF team was accommodated at Maithri, Police Community Bhavan in Madikeri. This year, they will be stationed at Police Bhavan near the Road Transport Office,” he said.

The NDRF team will be deployed in preparation for the monsoon season, primarily focusing on handling emergencies such as landslides and floods. Their timely arrival in June, prior to the onset of the monsoon, aims to enhance preparedness and instil confidence among the public, he said.

“We have received broad guidelines from the CM on the measures to be taken to minimise damage and lessen the suffering. We will closely coordinate with other agencies. Meetings have been conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) involving Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD), Forest and Irrigation Department and other allied Departments,” the DC revealed.

Mock drills, evacuations

One of the key initiatives planned by the NDRF team is the implementation of mock drills. These exercises aim to showcase the team’s capabilities in managing emergencies, serving as a reassurance to the local population. The District Administration is ready to deal with extreme monsoon situations that may arise, he added.

Since the devastating disaster in 2018, wherein Kodagu faced significant damages due to mass landslides where mountains caved in, the NDRF team has been consistently camping in the region during every monsoon season. They collaborate closely with State rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), to facilitate coordinated rescue operations.

Strategic deployment in vulnerable areas

Their strategic deployment in vulnerable areas plays a crucial role in addressing floods and landslides promptly and effectively. The NDRF team has a commendable track record, having successfully managed rescue operations during the calamities that struck Kodagu in both 2018 and 2019. As a proactive measure, they have continued to stay deployed in the district to ensure prompt action in case of any potential disasters, the DC noted.

In preparation for the upcoming monsoon, the Kodagu District Administration will take proactive measures to identify areas prone to landslides and floods. It will collaborate with local administrations in the taluks and Panchayat levels to implement precautionary measures aimed at minimising the impact of any adverse weather events.

Fund availability

Nodal Officers have already been appointed from the Panchayat level, especially in flood-prone areas and relief works will be taken up based on the previous years’ patterns and locations. Shelter homes with all basic facilities and food will be opened to house people in flooded and low-lying areas. As a precautionary measure, they will be shifted to safety before their houses are marooned.

On the available funds, Dr. Satish said that Rs. 57 crore is available in the account of the DC and apart from the funds that have already been earmarked for impending works, Rs. 20 crore is readily available for flood relief works and more funds will be made available by the State Government in case of need, Dr. Satish added.