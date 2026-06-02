Clean the seats in train coaches

June 2, 2026

Sir,

I wish to bring to your notice an incident concerning the lack of cleanliness in Train No. 16552 operating between Mysuru’s Ashokapuram and MGR Chennai Central. Several seats in the AC Chair Car Coach were found covered in dust and dirt, making them unfit for passengers to sit on comfortably.

When the issue was brought to the attention of the train’s TTE, no satisfactory response was received. Passengers pay a higher fare expecting a safe and comfortable journey, but due to such negligence they are forced to endure inconvenience. This situation is unacceptable for travellers who have paid for quality service.

I request the railway authorities concerned to take immediate action and ensure proper cleanliness and maintenance of the Coaches so that passengers are not subjected to such difficulties in future.

— Syed Khizer

Mysuru

2.6.2026