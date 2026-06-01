Railway Station arrivals spark migrant rumours
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Railway Station arrivals spark migrant rumours

June 1, 2026

No evidence of illegal migrants at Mysuru Railway Station, says RPF

Mysore/Mysuru: Questions have been raised over the presence of suspected illegal migrants in Mysuru after a video showing a man confronting a group of people at the Mysuru City Railway Station went viral on social media.

In the video, the man accuses the group of being Bangladeshi nationals and questions them about their presence in Mysuru. However, the authenticity of the claims made in the video could not be independently verified.

The incident comes amid reports of a nationwide crackdown on illegal migrants. In the video, several families, including women and kids, were seen arriving at the Mysuru Railway Station on trains from northern States.

According to the viral video, the man asks the group why they had come to Mysuru. Some youths are heard replying that they had come in search of work. The man then alleges that they are Bangladeshis and says he will file a complaint with the Police.

Filmed in Hindi, the video shows the man repeatedly referring to the group as “Bangladeshis.” The footage has since been widely circulated on social media, prompting reactions and calls for authorities to verify the identities of those arriving in the city.

Two days earlier, another video purportedly showed groups of people arriving at the Railway Station, triggering speculation on social media about their nationality and the purpose of their visit. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding their identity.

Meanwhile, some organisations have announced plans to submit a memorandum to the Mysuru City Police Commissioner seeking an inquiry into the matter.

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Activists have linked the arrivals to the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants across the country.

“It is a matter that warrants verification by the authorities. If illegal migrants are entering and settling in Mysuru, appropriate action should be taken in accordance with the law,” said Rakesh Bhatt, President of Veer Savarkar Yuva Balaga.

‘They are from Assam, not Bangladesh’

The video being circulated is an old one and three months old. The people seen arriving at the Mysuru City Railway Station with their families are Indians from Assam and not from Bangladesh. The Police Department remains vigilant and no information or intelligence reports suggest the arrival of Bangladeshi nationals in Mysuru.

All Police Stations in the city have been alerted and instructed to remain watchful for any infiltrators. Our teams are continuously monitoring the situation. — Seema Latkar, Police Commissioner, Mysuru City

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