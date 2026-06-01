No evidence of illegal migrants at Mysuru Railway Station: RPF

June 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has clarified that no evidence has been found to support claims circulating on social media that alleged illegal migrants were present at Mysuru Railway Station.

According to an inquiry conducted by the RPF following the circulation of a viral video, the footage appears to have been recorded near the booking portico area of the station about a month ago.

The inquiry revealed that Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel had intervened in an incident involving a group of passengers who were sitting near the reservation office area and allegedly littering the premises.

Following objections raised by other passengers, an argument broke out during which some individuals accused the group of being illegal immigrants.

GRP personnel defused the situation and instructed the group to maintain cleanliness and use the dustbins provided at the station. The inquiry further found that the individuals were planning to travel by the Mysuru-Howrah Express. However, no material evidence emerged to establish that they were illegal immigrants.

The matter was subsequently discussed with officials of the Mysuru City Police, GRP, local Police Stations and the Intelligence Wing of the City Police Commissionerate. According to the RPF, none of the agencies had received any complaint regarding the incident.

Officials are also examining CCTV footage from the railway station to ascertain the exact date and time of the incident. The RPF, GRP and local Police are continuing their efforts to gather further details.

The RPF stated that neither the local Police nor intelligence agencies have received any specific inputs regarding the movement of Bangladeshi or Rohingya nationals through Mysuru Railway Station. However, personnel have been sensitised and instructed to remain vigilant and monitor any suspicious movement.