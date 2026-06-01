Yoga makes life healthier and more meaningful: Dr. Kaliji

June 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Kaliji, Chancellor of Vyasa Bharathi Triyoga University, USA, delivered an enlightening lecture on the importance of yoga at a programme organised by JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Ooty Road, Mysuru recently.

She stated that human beings are born on this planet with an agreement to live with a high state of consciousness.

Comparing ancient and modern times, she observed that 5,000 years ago people had to travel to the Himalayan peaks in search of knowledge, whereas today knowledge is available at our fingertips through technology.

However, she emphasised the need for individuals to wisely choose what they consume and referred to this power of choice as “Ichha Shakti.”

Appreciating India’s academic excellence, she cited the achievements of Indian doctors across the world.

Stressing the importance of Padmasana, she mentioned that despite her busy schedule, she was never too busy for yoga.

She also explained why she always wears a bindi after understanding its spiritual and scientific significance. According to her, when the mind remains calm, the body stays healthy and yoga is the best path to attaining inner peace and balance.

Delivering the inaugural address, Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, stated that yoga is a timeless tradition mentioned in the Rigveda and emphasised that yoga helps in controlling the fluctuations of the mind.

He also mentioned that during the International Yoga Day celebrations held in Mysuru in 2017, JSS Mahavidyapeetha contributed nearly 55,000 yoga participants towards achieving a Guinness World Record.

Dr. K. Raghavendra Pai, Vice- Chancellor of Vyasa Bharathi Triyoga University, USA, in his presidential speech, appreciated the organisers for conducting a meaningful programme and encouraged everyone to practice yoga regularly for a healthy and disciplined life.

He also demonstrated certain yoga activities and highlighted the significance of yoga in achieving physical fitness and mental well-being.

More than 500 students from JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science and JSS Ayurvedic College, along with 40 faculty members, participated in the programme.

Ankitha Kulkarni, M.Sc. Chemistry student, rendered the invocation. Prof. B. V. Sambashivaiah, Chief Executive, welcomed. Dr. M. Prabhu, Principal, proposed the vote of thanks.