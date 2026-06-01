Balamuri, Edamuri turn death traps

June 1, 2026

70 lives lost in 11 years; ban fails to keep tourists away

Mandya: Seeking respite from the scorching summer heat, tourists often flock to riverside destinations. But in Srirangapatna taluk, the popular Cauvery River spots of Balamuri and Edamuri have increasingly turned into death traps.

While the cool waters offer a welcome escape, the excitement of river play has repeatedly ended in tragedy.

Official records paint a grim picture. Over the past 11 years, 70 people have lost their lives at Balamuri and Edamuri, with 66 cases formally registered.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in 2019, when 13 people drowned. The toll stood at 10 in 2023 and 11 each in 2024 and 2025. In the first five months of 2026 alone, five more fatalities have been reported.

Despite sustained awareness campaigns and warnings from authorities, visitors continue to underestimate the river’s hidden currents and sudden depth variations.

In a bid to prevent further casualties, Tahsildar Chethana Yadav imposed a ban on entry to Balamuri and Edamuri on Apr. 16 and Police personnel were deployed to enforce the restrictions. However, many tourists continue to evade security measures and enter the river.

With access restricted at Balamuri and Edamuri, tourists are now venturing to other stretches of the Cauvery riverbank. Unfamiliar with local conditions, many enter the water without realising its depth or the strength of the currents.

Recently, two youths from Mysuru drowned nearly three kilometres downstream, with their bodies later drifting towards Balamuri, sparking rumours that the incident had occurred there. Earlier, another tourist had also lost his life in the area.

Authorities have now installed CCTV cameras and deployed personnel to monitor the area, but enforcement remains a challenge.

According to villagers, unauthorised visitors continue to access the river through adjoining villages, farmlands and fishing spots, making it difficult for officials to completely prevent entry. Illegal activities and public disturbances along the riverbanks also persist despite increased surveillance.

Tourist safety must receive greater attention. Precautionary measures should be strictly enforced at all tourist destinations. Necessary instructions have been issued to officials of the Police Department, Tourism Department and Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited. —Dr. Kumara, Deputy Commissioner, Mandya

Warning signboards have been installed along the Cauvery riverbank to alert tourists. CCTV cameras have been set up for surveillance, while Police personnel and Home Guards have been deployed to ensure compliance with safety measures. —Dr. V.J. Shobha Rani, Superintendent of Police, Mandya