Union Minister Gajendra Singh to open Mysore Travel Mart-2026

June 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inaugurate the three-day Mysore Travel Mart (MTM) organised by Mysuru Travels Association on June 5 at Jagannatha Centre for Art and Culture (JCAC) in Vijayanagar at 2.30 pm, said MTM – 2026 Chairman C.A. Jayakumar, here this morning.

Addressing media at Pathrakarthara Bhavan, he said, “The fifth edition of Mysore Travel Mart – 2026 was organised in association with various organisations including the Union Ministry of Tourism, Karnataka Tourism Department, Mysore Hotel Owners Association, SKAL International Mysuru among others.”

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, former Ministers H.K. Patil and Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLA K. Harishgowda and Baliga Investments Pvt. Ltd Managing Director Yogesh Dange will be the chief guests.

On Day-2 (June 6), University of Mysore Registrar M.K. Savitha will inaugurate the panel discussions. The first panel discussion on the topic Tourism and Journalism: The power of storytelling featuring Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna, senior journalist Vishweshwar Bhat and GSS Group Chairman Srihari Dwarkanath will be held between 11 am and 12 noon.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on Mysore Airport: Connecting Mysuru to the World featuring former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, Mysore Airport Director P.V. Ushakumari, Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President K.B. Lingaraju and CII Mysuru Chairman Utsav Agarwal between 12 noon and 1 pm.

Session 3 will feature a discussion on Sustainable Tourism: The Power of Storytelling with Global Sustainable Tourism Council Vice-Chair C.B. Ramkumar and The Green Path Founder and Promoter H.R. Jayaram between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm.

The final panel discussion will be held on the topic Mysore Film City: Connecting Mysuru to the World featuring noted Film Director Rajendra Singh Babu, Actress Roshni Prakash and Producer Sandesh Nagaraj from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Day-2 will also feature Mysuru Tourism Excellence Awards ceremony at 5 pm. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, SKAL International India President S.K. Sanjeev Mehra, Actress Roshni Prakash and SKAL International Mysuru President and MTM- 2026 Chairman C.A. Jayakumar will be the chief guests.

The valedictory event of Mysore Travel Mart-2026 will be held on June 7 at 5 pm. MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait and Anil Chikkamadu, Karnataka Tourism Society President Shyam Raju, Karnataka State Hotels Association President G.K. Shetty, Karnataka Tourism Commissioner Akram Pasha will be the chief guests.

The organisers will also set up more than 100 stalls at the venue for display of exhibits from Mysuru, Kodagu, Jaipur, Keralam and other destinations. The stalls will be open between 10 am and 8 pm on all three days. Entry is free for public.

Mysuru Travels Association Secretary Manjunath, Hotel Owners’ Association Charitable Trust President Ravi Shastri, Mysuru Travels Association President B.S. Prashanth, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President and Mysore Travel Mart – 2026 Vice Chairman C. Narayana Gowda, SKAL International Mysuru President and Mysore Travel Mart – 2026 Chairman C.A. Jayakumar, Mysore Travel Mart – 2026 Vice President David Raj, Secretary Samarth G. Vaidya were present in the press meet.