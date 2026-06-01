Students back to school after holidays
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Students back to school after holidays

June 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Government Schools across the city and district re-opened for the academic year 2026-27 today.

At a unique event in Karnataka Public School (KPS) premises in Kuvempunagar, teachers heartily welcomed students who enthusiastically returned to the school after a long summer holiday.

Later, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, KPS-PU College Principal Gubbigoodu Ramesh and other staff went in a procession in an open top vehicle, which was followed by a scooter rally by teachers and a foot-march by the school children holding placards with an appeal to parents to admit their wards in Government Schools.

The rally passed through main roads around the school before returning to the campus. Saraswati Puja was performed in LKG and UKG classrooms. Thereafter, notebooks were distributed.

Picture right shows MLA K. Harishgowda watching the kids stamping their palm impression on the wall at Kukkarahalli Govt. School.

MLA Srivatsa said that Kuvempunagar KPS has set a record for the highest admissions in South Zone BEO jurisdiction. He said the school recorded a very good performance in the previous year and wished the students success.

South Zone BEO Krishna, Resource Co-ordinator Srikantaswamy, District Physical Education Officer M.S. Vijaykumar, Taluk Physical Education Officer B. Suresh, Vice-Principal Bhagya and others were present.

Likewise, children were seen joyously returning to schools wearing uniforms at Kukkarahalli Government School and other schools across the city.

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