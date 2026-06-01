Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana  celebrates Jinshasan Sthapana Divas

June 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS), Mysore Chapter, along with Shri Adinath Jain Sangh, Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), Jain Charitable Trust, celebrated Jinshasan Sthapana Divas (Foundation Day) in city recently.

Jain Sadhvi Sri Sheelratnaji Maharaj, in her discourse, briefed about the importance of Jinshasan Foundation Day, the establishment of the Chaturvidh Sangh including Sadhu-Sadhvi, Shravak-Shravika by Tirthankar Prabhu Mahaveer.

The Sadhvi recalled the instance of Ganadhar Goutamswamiji accepting Lord Mahaveer as his Guru and then narrated how Lord Mahaveer established Jinshasan (Jain Administration) forming four Teerths — Sadhu, Sadhvi, Shravak and Shravika — with Ganadhar Goutamswami as Sadhu, Arya Chandanbala as Sadhvi and Sulsa as Shravika.

Mysore Chapter Past President Ashok Salecha highlighted the principles of Bhagawan Mahaveer. President of Adinath Jain Sangh Ramesh Srisrimaal said that we should accept the principles of Lord Mahaveer Anekantavaad.

Addressing the gathering, Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana General Secretary B.K. Deepak Kumar Jain said that every Jain should feel proud that he/her is the disciple of Jineshwara and following the ancient Jainism by accepting the teachings of Bhagawan Adinath to Bhagawan Mahaveer followed by their Ganadharas and Acharyas-Upadhyayas-Sadhus & Sadhvis till today aiming moksha as destination.

Vinod Bakliwal, Kanthilal Chouhan, Suresh Dak and Prakash Dak addressed the gathering. General Secretary of JITO Goutham Salecha compered the programme.

Presidents Rajan Baghmar of BJS, Vinod Bakliwal of JITO, Ramesh Srisrimal of AJS, Kanthilal Chouhan of JCT, Suresh Dak of Sadhumargi Sangh and Mahaveer Derasariya from Terapant Sabha hoisted the Jain flag.

The Dharma Sabha commenced with Mangalik by Jain Sadhvi Sri Sheelratnaji Maharaj.

Members of BJS, including Immediate Past President Praveen Lunkar, Vice-President Kushal Palrecha, Secretary Navaratanmal Pitliya, Karnataka BJS Chief Secretary Prakash Gulecha, Regional President Sukhraj Vinayakiya, members Yashwanth Mutha, Puneet Srisrimaal, Harsh Akash Jain, BJS Ladies Wing Vice-Chairperson Santosh J. Salecha, members Bindu Baghmar, Anitha Gadiya, Sangeetha Gulecha & Leena Chouhan, Sri Adinath Jain Sangh Vice-President Bhojraj Jain along with members of entire Jain community participated in the programme.