Two tender coconut vendors killed in freak road accident
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Two tender coconut vendors killed in freak road accident

June 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Two tender coconut vendors were killed on the spot after they lost control of the bike and fell from it. The incident took place near Malagana Lake on Hunsur-Makodu Road in the taluk yesterday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Rajanayaka (38), son of Tammanayaka of Maruru village, Gavadagere hobli in Hunsur taluk and Sudeep (25), son of Sannanayaka, also of the same village. While Rajanayaka is married and has two children, Sudeep had got married just eight months ago.

Rajanayaka and Sudeep, who reside in the same village, were friends and both were into selling tender coconuts for a living.

As they were in need of tender coconuts to conduct business today, they had gone in search of coconut farms to buy tender coconuts. While they were on their way back to their village, the person riding the bike lost control of the vehicle at the curve near Malagana Lake resulting in both Rajanayaka and Sudeep falling from the bike and breathing their last at the spot.

Hunsur Rural Police, who visited the spot, conducted mahazar besides registering a case.

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