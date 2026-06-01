Aryabhata Award for child prodigy

June 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Yuktha Shaiva, the child prodigy of the city, who is known for her multi-talent, was conferred with Aryabhata International Award, at a ceremony held in Bengaluru recently.

Yuktha, who is studying class 1 at Excel Public School, Hootagalli, is the daughter of Maj. H.C. Supreeth and artist and former lecturer of SJCE H.S. Kruthika.

With an amazing memory power since her childhood, Yuktha was good at learning, developing her skills to eventually set a record. She was a five-year and three-month-old kid, when she etched her name in India Book of Record, Karnataka Achievers Book of Records, British World Record, Kalam’s World Record (2025) to name a few.

She renders 20 slokas in 2 minutes and 40 seconds, followed by over 25 vachanas, 30 poems, 23 devotional songs, folk and patriotic songs, flawlessly. She has learnt over 95 songs.