All eyes on New Delhi ahead of swearing-in

June 1, 2026

Bengaluru: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress Government in Karnataka on June 3, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) left for New Delhi this morning to invite the party’s top leadership and hold discussions on Cabinet formation and appointment of new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President.

The two leaders departed together on a special flight from HAL Airport in Bengaluru. They are expected to meet the Congress High Command to finalise the composition of the new Cabinet and discuss key appointments.

Meanwhile, the incoming CM DKS is also advocating for preferred aides to be inducted. The High Command faces the challenge of striking a balance between Siddu and DKS camps.

Accompanying Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were senior Congress leaders K.J. George and Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, both of whom served as Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Government.

Former MP V.S. Ugrappa also left for New Delhi separately. Sources said, he is likely to press for adequate representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the new Government to be headed by Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, several Congress MLAs have already reached the national capital and are lobbying for Cabinet berths and other important positions in the new administration. The Congress is yet to declare which other leaders would take the oath as Ministers alongside Shivakumar.

Sources suggest that the Congress may opt for a two-to-three Deputy Chief Minister formula. The party leadership, it has been learnt, is examining a power-sharing arrangement that could see a Dalit leader and a minority community leader being considered for the Deputy Chief Minister posts.

D.K. Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath as CM at Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan) in Bengaluru at 4.05 pm on June 3.