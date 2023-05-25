Three-day Mango Mela at Kuppanna Park from tomorrow

May 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Horticulture Department has organised a three-day Mango Mela at Kuppanna Park in Nazarbad here from tomorrow (May 26). The Mela will be open from 10 am to 8.30 pm till May 28.

Announcing this at a press meet at Curzon Park auditorium in city this morning, Horticulture Deputy Director K. Rudresh said that Mango Mela, which is being organised every year, was delayed this year due to poll code of conduct.

Soon after the poll code of conduct was lifted, a meeting of mango growers from Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagar and Kanakapura was held and their co-operation was sought for the Mela, Rudresh added.

Stating that there will be 24 stalls at the Mela, Rudresh said that the Mela gains prominence as the customers can purchase organically grown and naturally ripened mangoes of different varieties under one roof, directly from the farmers.

Horticulture Senior Assistant Director Shashidhar, Assistant Directors Ashwini and Sabina were present at the press meet.