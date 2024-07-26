50:50 scheme launched in 2016; picked up pace in 2020 after COVID-19

July 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: For the record, the 50:50 scheme was initially introduced in 2016 but faced numerous hurdles and remained largely unimplemented. However, in November 2020, the MUDA Board decided to distribute sites to land losers following the first wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns.

Due to lack of clear guidelines, MUDA allotted sites at its discretion, leading to significant irregularities. Previously, land losers were entitled to one site for every acre of land surrendered to MUDA. Under the new scheme, land losers were to receive 50 percent of the developed sites for every acre of land. This change resulted in extensive misuse and alleged fraudulent practices.

Shockingly, for land acquired before 2000 and before the 50:50 law was established, sites were distributed to land losers in prime locations of all four stages — Vijayanagar, Dattagalli, R.T. Nagar, and other layouts — where rates range from Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 15,000 per sq. ft. This distribution is a blatant violation of the law, said Senior Advocate S. Arunkumar.

Before 2020, there were around 12,000 intermediate and corner sites across the four stages of Vijayanagar, Dattagalli, R.T. Nagar, and other areas of Mysuru. However, today, over 8,000 sites have been allocated illegally under the 50:50 scheme, he added.