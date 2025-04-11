April 11, 2025

Traffic Cops hold placards to create awareness among motorists at signals

Obey traffic rules to save your life: City Top Cop

Mysuru: The City Police, who have been incorporating novel methods towards Friendly Policing to create awareness about the importance of obeying traffic rules, have deployed yet another method. Anybody may have noticed the Traffic Policemen, irrespective of cadre, holding placards with awareness slogans at prominent signal points or junctions in the city.

According to City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, the brain behind the very idea, the innovative measure is to send a message succinctly to the motorists to wear helmet while riding a two-wheeler and fasten seat belt while driving a car, not just for the fear of watchful eyes of the Police or CCTV cameras, but to protect your own life. The slogans in Kannada meaning, “Don’t Drink and Drive, We Don’t Have Any Intention to Book a Case and Collect the Fine and The Rules are Being Enforced For Your Own Safety, Respect the Law of the Land,” have been catching the attention of road users.

The Traffic Rules are devised to safeguard the lives of every tax-paying citizens and protect the human lives, which are of utmost significance. Better roads are built to ensure accident-free and safe passage for vehicle users, drivers and the public, she said.

“If you obey the traffic rules, you not just ensure your own safety but also of others and reach the destination at ease. Every person who sets out of the house shall be having his or her family including parents, wife and children, who will be waiting for their safe return,” advised City Top Cop.

The helmet and seat belt is worn as a precaution against meeting any mishaps. If anybody has an impression that the Police have been booking a case and collecting the fine amount just to augment the source of revenue for the Government, please shed such opinions, said Seema Latkar.

ACP (Traffic) Shivashankar said, accidents occur either due to speed and reckless driving or faulty road designs, without any ill motives. But if one is aware, they can avoid accidents, irrespective of big or small, he observed.

The accidents may be classified as fatal or non-fatal, but leave a lasting pain. Some of the injured persons may end up with permanent disability or even lose their mental balance for suffering grievous head injuries. If a family loses a breadwinner, the dependents will be pushed to deep crisis and their lives will be reduced to a pittance, said ACP Shivashankar, striking a emotional chord.

Some of the vehicle riders have the habit of wearing helmet or seat belt instantly at the sight of the Police and remove them, soon after passing through the Police surveillance. It may lead to a death trap and refrain from continuing with such a practice, advised the ACP.

Regular briefing on Do’s and Don’ts

Of late, the Police are given regular briefing at their respective Police Stations, about do’s and don’ts while on duty. The tips are being given on how to maintain a good physical and mental health by adopting healthy practices like yogasana, meditation and physical exercise.

All these and many other novel plans in the offing are collectively aimed at making the Police shed a laidback attitude and develop active mindset, with those deputed on traffic duty bitten by the smart phone bug.

They are constantly seen glued to their cell phone, a matter of constant worry for the top Officers.