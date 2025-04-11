Caste Census Report tabled before Cabinet

April 11, 2025

Bengaluru: The widely debated Report of Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, popular as Caste Census, submitted by H. Kantharaj, the former Chairman of State Backward Classes Commission, was tabled before the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha here this noon.

It was eventually decided to take a decision on implementing the recommendations of the Commission, after holding discussions in this regard at a Special Cabinet meeting convened on Apr. 17 at 4 pm.

Earlier when the meeting began today, boxes containing the statistics related to Caste Census was brought to the meeting hall and the sealed cover in which the Report had been submitted by the Commission in 2018, was opened for the Ministers perusal.

The Chief Minister also sought the opinions of his Cabinet colleagues about the Report, it is said.

Meanwhile, six Cabinet Ministers are learnt to have skipped the meeting, setting the tongues wagging over their acceptance or non-acceptance towards the Caste Census Report, which, if implemented, may alter the State political scenario.