Peripheral Ring Road: MUDA invites tender for DPR
News, Top Stories

Peripheral Ring Road: MUDA invites tender for DPR

April 11, 2025

Mysuru: The proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has gained further traction, with MUDA inviting global tenders for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The Peripheral Ring Road is planned to decongest the burgeoning traffic burden on the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) in city. After Bengaluru, Mysuru is the second city that is witnessing rapid growth. The expert engineering consultants have been invited to draft the DPR, following which the MUDA will be opening the tenders submitted online, before issuing the work order to successful bidder.

MUDA, in its budget for 2025-26, has earmarked Rs. 7.75 crore for preparing the DPR to construct PRR. As is the plan, the PRR will be 105.31 kms long and 45 mts wide, that includes 3+3 main lanes and service road on the either side.

To ease the traffic congestion on the existing ORR, with the spurt in number of tourists visiting the district being a tourism hub year-on-year touching an estimate of 40 lakh, the PRR has been mooted by MUDA. Moreover, six industrial areas exist in the surroundings of the city, apart from the Nanjangud Industrial Areas. With a semi-conductor plant approved to be established in Nanjangud, it may augment the density of traffic significantly in the coming days, it is said.

While Mysore Airport at Mandakalli is being upgraded, other proposals include Bullet Train and widening of Mysuru-Mangaluru Highway, as part of its upgradation plan. Preparations are being made for Mysuru-Kushalnagar Expressway works, prompting the need for PRR.

Prior to preparing the DPR, the company that bags the tender shall be inspecting the land identified for constructing the Peripheral Ring Road and areas like that of lake and forest and electricity installations and canals through which the PRR may pass through and the cost involved in shifting, land acquisition, construction of overbridges, service road and other basic infrastructural facilities.

In the next stage, the DPR will be submitted to MUDA to seek approval for the PRR project in its meeting and then it will be submitted to the Government to seek its consent. It is only if the Government approves the PRR project that the implementation of the most ambitious project will begin with the acquisition of land earmarked for the project.

Visualising the future traffic density up to 40-50 years, MUDA has planned to construct a Peripheral Ring Road and has set aside Rs. 7.7 crore for preparing the DPR in its recent budget. The global tenders  have been invited and the successful bidder will be issued the work order. It is only after DPR is prepared that the cost related to land acquisition and road works would be known.

— A.N. Raghunandan, MUDA Commissioner

