Jail Warder… Jailed!

May 25, 2026

Mysuru Central Prison staffer arrested for attempting to supply tobacco to inmate

Mysore/Mysuru: In a classic case of the “fence eating the crop,” a Jail Warder entrusted with preventing contraband from entering Mysuru Central Prison was himself caught smuggling banned items into the jail.

The accused, identified as H.R. Ramesh, a Jail Warder, was caught while attempting to carry tobacco products inside the prison premises in city.

In an ironic turn of events, Ramesh, who was until recently responsible for monitoring inmates, has now become one himself. Following his arrest, he was remanded to Judicial Custody and is currently lodged at Nanjangud Jail.

According to the FIR (No. 0075/2026) registered at Mandi Police Station under Narasimharaja Sub-Division, Ramesh had been assigned duty to escort sick inmates to the prison hospital.

However, without informing senior officers, he entered the prison compound and proceeded towards the kitchen area.

Caught on camera

CCTV footage reportedly showed him engaging in a suspicious conversation with undertrial prisoner Syed Shakib alias ‘Panipuri,’ prompting prison authorities to place him under surveillance.

On May 22 at around 5.45 pm, when Ramesh attempted to re-enter the prison premises, Assistant Jailor N. Shivakumar conducted a thorough search in the presence of Jailor S.B. Kundaranada.

During the search, officials allegedly recovered contraband concealed inside Ramesh’s innerwear and socks. The seized items included three packets of shredded tobacco leaves weighing 10 grams, two packets of filter tobacco powder weighing 6 grams and four packets of beedis.

Prison authorities stated that the seized materials are prohibited under Section 42(i)(ii) of the Prison Reform Act, 2022.

The contraband was immediately confiscated and the matter was reported to senior officials. Subsequently, Assistant Jail Superintendent M. Deepa lodged a formal complaint against Ramesh at Mandi Police Station.