Petrol and diesel prices hiked for the fourth time in 11 days

May 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time in the last 11 days with Government-owned oil companies increasing the petrol price by Rs. 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs. 2.71 per litre across the country, this morning.

However, the prices in Mysuru will be on little higher side with petrol price increasing by 2.83 per litre and diesel by Rs. 2.82 per litre. With the latest revision, petrol price in Mysuru increased to Rs. 110.44 per litre from 107.61 and diesel Rs. 98.39 per litre from Rs. 95.57.

The latest hike comes just two days after oil marketing companies had raised petrol price by 87 paise and diesel by 91 paise per litre on May 23. Earlier, after nearly four years, fuel prices were increased by Rs. 3 per litre on May 15. Following this, petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 90 paise on May 19.