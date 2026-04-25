Jail raid: Substitute ganja, sharpened spoons found

April 25, 2026

DGP Prisons Alok Kumar leads two-hour surprise raid, unearths weapons, security lapses

Mysore/Mysuru: A surprise raid on Mysuru Central Prison last night has exposed how inmates were managing to bypass prison rules and improvise prohibited items inside the jail.

The raid was led by Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar and Mysuru DCP (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada.

In Room 21, the team found an undertrial prisoner, Vinay alias ‘Soppu’, in possession of a 30-gram mixture hidden in his bag. The substance, made from dried leaves collected within the prison compound, wood dust and used tea powder, is suspected to have been used as a substitute for ganja.

The raid, conducted between 7.15 pm and 9.15 pm, was aimed at assessing internal security and identifying lapses.

Sources said the operation was carried out without prior notice to prison staff. While a few senior city Police officers were taken into confidence, the jail staff were kept completely in the dark and normal protocol was not followed.

A 65-member team led by NR ACP K.T. Mathews Thomas and City Crime Branch (CCB) ACP Sharief Rawther, along with personnel from the commando force and dog squad, carried out searches across the barracks.

The search also brought to light improvised items that could pose a threat. In Room 12, a clay pipe was found concealed atop a bathroom structure. Two steel spoons, which had been sharpened against hard surfaces to turn them into pointed weapons (shanks), were also seized.

Police said such items could be used for intimidation or violence. A case has been registered at Mandi Police Station.

Following the raid, DGP Alok Kumar ordered a comprehensive upgrade of the prison’s security systems. He directed that all 58 CCTV cameras be upgraded to AI-enabled systems for better monitoring of inmate movement.

After mobile network signals were detected near an old stone building within the prison premises, he also ordered the installation of two additional jammers to prevent unauthorised communication.

Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, which is in charge of prison security, has been placed on high alert. Officials have been told to tighten physical checks of all visitors and staff entering the premises.