Voice of The Reader

Horrendous experience at Metagalli Police Station

June 4, 2026

Sir,
This refers to the news item titled “Cops pat their own back!” published in Star of Mysore dated June 2.
Thank you for highlighting the issue of ‘Lok Spandana,’ a system under which citizens are expected to scan a QR code at a Police Station and provide feedback on the services rendered. It is indeed concerning if the process is being operated by Police personnel themselves.
I had a similar experience last year at Metagalli Police Station when my husband and I visited the station regarding a dispute with my in-laws. A woman Police officer asked for feedback and entered details herself, recording it as a positive experience.
Ironically, while she stated that the Police do not accept bribes, my husband was taken to another room by officials and asked to pay Rs. 2,000 to settle what was a minor dispute.
The entire experience was deeply disappointing and has left me reluctant to approach the Police Station for assistance in the future.
I appreciate Star of Mysore for bringing this issue to public attention and initiating a much-needed discussion on the credibility of such feedback mechanisms.
– Indumathi Raman
Mysuru
3.6.2026

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