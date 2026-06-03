Voice of The Reader

Traffic management & safety measures needed near schools

June 3, 2026

Sir,
With schools reopening across Mysuru, I would like to bring to your attention the increasing traffic congestion and safety concerns near major school junctions during peak school hours.
It would be highly beneficial if the authorities concerned could consider deputing at least one Traffic Police Officer along with another Police personnel at major school zones and junctions during morning arrival and afternoon dispersal timings.
Such a measure would greatly help in ensuring smoother traffic flow and safer commuting for schoolchildren.
Many children walk to school every day and due to improper parking of vehicles in front of school gates and along narrow roads, it often becomes difficult and unsafe for small children to enter or exit the premises freely. Regulating parking and monitoring traffic movement during these hours can significantly reduce confusion, delays and potential accidents.
Additionally, the presence of Traffic personnel would help in monitoring traffic violations and ensuring that school autos and vans operate within permitted safety limits and transport children responsibly. This step would not only improve discipline on roads but also provide reassurance to parents regarding their children’s safety.
As educational institutions have reopened for the new academic year, proactive traffic management around schools would be a welcome and much-needed initiative for the welfare of students and the convenience of the public.
I request the concerned to look into this matter and take necessary action at the earliest.
-Anthony Haslaunger Willi
Mysuru
2.6.2026

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