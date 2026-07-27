Gandhi Shilp Bazaar from July 28

July 27, 2026

B. Elangovan, Deputy Director, Technical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, addressing a press meet on Gandhi Shilp Bazaar at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city this morning as D.T. Manjuswamy, Assistant Director, Handicrafts Service Centre, MoT, GoI, Mysuru and A. Rakesh Rai, Coordinator, JSS Urban Haat, look on.

Mysuru: The 154th Handicrafts Exhibition and Sale Fair — Gandhi Shilp Bazaar 2026 — is being organised at JSS Mysuru Urban Haat under the sponsorship of the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi, in association with JSS Mahavidyapeetha, from July 28.

M.S. Archana, Managing Director, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru, will inaugurate Gandhi Shilp Bazaar tomorrow at 4 pm. The expo-cum-sale will remain open to public from 10.30 am to 9 pm till Aug. 3. Entry is free.

The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar will feature 50 exhibition stalls showcasing a wide range of handicrafts and handloom products. The fair will bring together handicraft artisans and handloom weavers from various States across India to exhibit and sell their traditional products. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore renowned handicrafts and handloom products from the Southern States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Channapatna wooden toys, wood carving artefacts, bronze sculptures, Kalamkaari paintings, Batik products, Kanchipuram silk sarees and cotton sarees, Imitation jewellery, Terracotta and clay artefacts, artistic leather crafts, bamboo and cane products, a wide range of other traditional handicrafts and handloom products will be available.

The expo provides a unique opportunity for customers to purchase authentic handicrafts directly from artisans, eliminating intermediaries and ensuring quality products at affordable prices.

Participating artisans will be provided free exhibition stalls. In addition, Travel Allowance (TA) and Daily Allowance (DA) will be provided by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), MoT, GoI, New Delhi.