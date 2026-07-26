Two Bengaluru teens die in Kodagu accident

July 26, 2026

Petrol tanker rams car on Mysuru-Virajpet Highway

PUC students were on their way to Wayanad

Mysuru: A weekend road trip turned tragic when two teenagers from Bengaluru, studying PUC, were killed and two others seriously injured after a petrol tanker rammed into their car on the Mysuru-Virajpet Highway in Kodagu district in the early hours of today.

The accident occurred near Devarapura, close to archway of Sri Raja Rajeshwari Ashram, at Thithimathi, when the tanker collided with a Swift car carrying five friends, all from Lakshmipura in Bengaluru, who were on their way to Wayanad in Keralam.

The impact of the accident on the car’s doors.

Dhanush (18), who was seated in the front passenger seat, died on the spot after the impact crushed the car. His body has been shifted to the Gonikoppa mortuary for post-mortem.

Chethan (18), who was travelling in the rear seat, succumbed to his injuries while being shifted in an ambulance to Mysuru. His body has been kept at JSS Hospital, Mysuru, for post-mortem.

Another teenager, Chinmay, 18, is undergoing treatment at JSS Hospital, while another injured youth has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for specialised treatment. The identity of the fifth occupant is yet to be ascertained.

Police said that the group had left Bengaluru at around 11.30 pm on Friday for a weekend trip to Wayanad. After crossing Mysuru, they were travelling on the Mysuru-Virajpet Highway when the accident occurred. The impact left the car extensively damaged, trapping the occupants inside.

Police have informed the families of the deceased, who were on their way to Mysuru and Kodagu. Further investigation is underway.